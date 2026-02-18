Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 224,337 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 175,394 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,969 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 923,969 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.
Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.