Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 224,337 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 175,394 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,969 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 192.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 383,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 252,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,283,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

