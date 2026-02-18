Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,418 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 4,248 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (XTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Tail Risk index. The fund tracks an index of the S&P 500 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. XTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.