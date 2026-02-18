Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.12 and traded as high as C$67.35. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$67.35, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.12.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. The company operates in three main business segments: the Investment Management segment; the Financial Advisory segment; and the Corporate Activities and Investments segment.

