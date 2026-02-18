Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $354,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,167,000 after buying an additional 83,035 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $141,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 439.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,691,000 after acquiring an additional 486,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 581,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,573,000 after acquiring an additional 45,185 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $287.27 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

