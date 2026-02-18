Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,167.15 and traded as high as GBX 2,355. Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,310.85, with a volume of 3,284,507 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on HILS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,530 price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,601.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,242.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,167.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

