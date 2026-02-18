ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.59. ImmuCell shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 21,559 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ImmuCell has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICCC. Steadtrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ImmuCell by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmuCell by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunological products and diagnostic assays designed to enhance animal health in dairy and beef cattle. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company focuses on supporting herd health management through its portfolio of passive immunology solutions and veterinary diagnostics.

The company’s flagship offering, CalfGuard natural colostrum supplement, is formulated to promote the passive transfer of antibodies in newborn calves and reduce the incidence of neonatal diseases.

