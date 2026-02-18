Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 739.12 and traded as high as GBX 850. Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 834.66, with a volume of 43,184,828 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 988.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INCH
Inchcape Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Inchcape
In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 5,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 758 per share, with a total value of £37,900. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
Inchcape Company Profile
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth. Our distribution platform connects the products of mobility company partners with customers, and our responsibilities span product planning and pricing, import and logistics, brand and marketing to operating digital sales, managing physical sales and aftermarket service channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inchcape
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.