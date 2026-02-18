Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 739.12 and traded as high as GBX 850. Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 834.66, with a volume of 43,184,828 shares trading hands.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 988.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INCH

Inchcape Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Inchcape

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 794.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 739.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 5,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 758 per share, with a total value of £37,900. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth. Our distribution platform connects the products of mobility company partners with customers, and our responsibilities span product planning and pricing, import and logistics, brand and marketing to operating digital sales, managing physical sales and aftermarket service channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.