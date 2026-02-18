International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 843.27 and traded as high as GBX 900. International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 900, with a volume of 31,771 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 955.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 843.27. The firm has a market cap of £287.13 million, a P/E ratio of -273.56 and a beta of 0.21.

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies.

The Company will seek to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies which may be quoted or unquoted and whose shares are considered to have good growth prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology. Investments may also be made in related sectors such as medical devices and healthcare services.

