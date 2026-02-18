Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.01 and traded as high as GBX 635. Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 627.28, with a volume of 65,495,086 shares changing hands.

Investec Group Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of £5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 580.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 567.01.

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 40.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

