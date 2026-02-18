IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.25 and traded as high as GBX 58.40. IP Group shares last traded at GBX 58, with a volume of 16,255,348 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of IP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 100.
IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions. Our specialist investment team combines sector expertise with an international approach.
