ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.56 and traded as high as GBX 80.05. ITV shares last traded at GBX 80, with a volume of 204,555,625 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 105.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ITV
ITV Stock Up 1.6%
About ITV
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network. It is diversified by genre, geography and customer in the key creative markets around the world.
Media & Entertainment is the largest commercial broadcaster and streamer in the UK, delivering unrivalled audience scale and reach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.