ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.56 and traded as high as GBX 80.05. ITV shares last traded at GBX 80, with a volume of 204,555,625 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 105.

The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.56.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network. It is diversified by genre, geography and customer in the key creative markets around the world.

Media & Entertainment is the largest commercial broadcaster and streamer in the UK, delivering unrivalled audience scale and reach.

