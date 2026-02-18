JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,097,942 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $622,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,051.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.