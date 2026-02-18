Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.75.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $313.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $1,499,535.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,838,602.34. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,782 shares in the company, valued at $807,948.44. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,475 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $480,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the second quarter valued at $263,070,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 989,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,734,000 after buying an additional 684,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 4,070.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after buying an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.92. Labcorp has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $293.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Labcorp will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

