Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.75.
LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $313.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS beat estimates — LH reported $4.07 vs. consensus ~$3.95, showing ~18% EPS growth and improved profitability metrics. Labcorp Holdings (LH) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company gave FY2026 guidance for adjusted EPS $17.55–$18.25 and revenue $14.61B–$14.79B, and projected higher free cash flow — guidance supports multi-year earnings growth assumptions. Labcorp Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted operational wins that can support long-term revenue expansion: 13 health-system/local lab partnerships, >130 new specialty tests launched in 2025, and a planned 500k sq ft central lab investment. Labcorp Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance is broadly in line with consensus (midpoint roughly matches Street estimates), leaving limited surprise upside from guidance alone. Labcorp forecasts upbeat annual profit on strong demand for diagnostic products
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: Q4 revenue was $3.52B vs. consensus ~$3.56B (though up ~5.6% YoY), driving concern that top-line momentum is weaker than EPS suggests. Labcorp beats Q4 earnings estimates, revenue falls short
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares slipped on the revenue miss and cautious commentary, with pre-market/early trading weakness noted in several outlets. Labcorp Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Stock Down in Pre-Market
- Negative Sentiment: Insider activity: the CEO sold about $1.5M of stock recently — a potential near-term sentiment headwind for investors. Insider Selling: Labcorp (NYSE:LH) CEO Sells $1,499,535.74 in Stock
In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $1,499,535.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,838,602.34. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,782 shares in the company, valued at $807,948.44. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,475 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $480,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the second quarter valued at $263,070,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 989,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,734,000 after buying an additional 684,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 4,070.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after buying an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.92. Labcorp has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $293.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.
Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Labcorp will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.
Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.
