Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.96 and traded as high as C$30.66. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$30.45, with a volume of 174,692 shares traded.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Labrador Iron Ore Royalty news, insider Stephen Douglas Pearce bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$59,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna, LIORC owns an equity interest in IOC and receives gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced from the leased lands that are sold and shipped by IOC and commission on IOC’s sales of iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.