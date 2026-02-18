Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of 8,436.92 and traded as high as 9,990.00. Lion Finance Group shares last traded at 9,990.00, with a volume of 40,910 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lion Finance Group from GBX 9,200 to £107 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lion Finance Group Stock Up 1.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 9,524.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8,436.92. The company has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported 633.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Archil Gachechiladze sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9,209.00, for a total transaction of 736,720,000.00. Also, insider Andrew McIntyre purchased 553 shares of Lion Finance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of 9,033.00 per share, with a total value of 4,995,249.00. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Finance Group

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. By building on our competitive strengths, we are committed to driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while creating opportunities for our stakeholders and making a positive contribution in the communities where we operate.

