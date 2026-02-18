M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY), commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm’s core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

