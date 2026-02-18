Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.6250.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $77.00 target price on Meritage Homes and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single‐family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high‐performance features aimed at reducing long‐term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

