Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Methanex Trading Down 1.9%

Methanex Announces Dividend

Shares of MEOH opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 66,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,803,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 518,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,111,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

