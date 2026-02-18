M&G PLC Sells 139,500 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

M&G PLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 139,500 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,678,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,572,000 after acquiring an additional 705,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,404,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,955,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,799,000 after purchasing an additional 252,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,794,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 825.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,906 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,765. The trade was a 44.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott C. Lem bought 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,463 shares in the company, valued at $761,241.27. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 42.56% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm’s flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

