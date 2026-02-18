Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $12.47. Mullen Group shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 11,845 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mullen Group Ltd. is a diversified transportation and logistics company headquartered in Okotoks, Alberta. Founded in 1949 as a regional trucking firm, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading asset-based carriers. Mullen Group provides full-service solutions across a range of industries, with a focus on temperature-controlled freight, bulk and specialized haulage, and dedicated contract carriage.

The company operates through several complementary business segments, including truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, logistics and warehousing, courier and parcel delivery, and international freight forwarding.

