National Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.9% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

