Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.27 and traded as high as GBX 128. Netcall shares last traded at GBX 125.50, with a volume of 2,880,073 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Netcall has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.50.

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.27. The company has a market cap of £213.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Netcall is a UK-based enterprise software company that unites automation and customer engagement in one AI-powered platform. Its Liberty platform makes work easier by digitising processes and simplifying customer interactions in a single, easy-to-use solution that reduces complexity. Today, around 600 organisations across healthcare, government and financial services rely on Netcall for mission‑critical workflows, including two‑thirds of NHS Acute Health Trusts and major enterprises such as Legal & General, Baloise and Santander.

