NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $71,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.46. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.