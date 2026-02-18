NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.6% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average of $183.46. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

