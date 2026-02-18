NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,024.4% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

