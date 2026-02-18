NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,024.4% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Signed a multiyear deal to supply Meta with millions of current and next‑gen AI chips (including standalone CPUs, Rubin GPUs and rack systems) — this locks significant, multi‑year data‑center demand and revenue visibility. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish ahead of Q4 earnings — several firms (including Citi commentary) expect continued strength from upcoming Rubin GPU ramps and a multi‑quarter growth runway, supporting higher price targets and positive flows. Banking giant updates Nvidia stock price target
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and previews frame February earnings as a key catalyst — expectations of another beat and guidance upside are keeping investor interest elevated ahead of results. Nvidia: Closing Out FY26 With A Robust Growth Opportunity (Earnings Preview)
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed — many firms still hold large positions and some accumulation is reported, but turnover and divergent hedge‑fund moves mean short‑term volatility could persist.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market/chip‑stock weakness and analyst debate about valuation vs. growth keep trading choppy even as fundamentals look strong; NVDA may need earnings + GTC conference news to sustain a fresh leg higher.
- Negative Sentiment: SoftBank disclosed it dissolved its Nvidia stake in Q4 — a sizable passive sale by a well‑known investor can pressure sentiment and supply dynamics in the near term. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia, according to SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge‑fund trimming and investor worry: David Tepper’s Appaloosa reduced its NVDA holding while increasing exposure to other chip names, and pieces of the market are fretting about big‑tech capex sustainability — these headlines can amplify selling ahead of earnings. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
