NWF Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

