Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.30 and traded as high as $37.21. Omega Flex shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 24,772 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Omega Flex Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $373.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Shea bought 2,350 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $66,904.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,762.50. This represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $118,486 over the last three months. 65.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 36.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 119.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes flexible metal tubing and related products that enable the safe and efficient conveyance of natural gas and other hydrocarbon fuels. The company’s engineered solutions offer leak-resistant connections and installation flexibility, serving original equipment manufacturers, distributors and end-users across residential, commercial and industrial markets.

Its product portfolio includes corrugated stainless steel tubing (CSST), stainless steel hose assemblies, mechanical connectors, fittings, leak detection equipment and specialized installation tools.

