Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after buying an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,121,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $793.53 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $766.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,636 shares of company stock worth $2,862,920 over the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

