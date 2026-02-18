Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after buying an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $399.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $449.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

