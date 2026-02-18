Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after buying an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Micron Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HBM4 stock sold out and early HBM4 ramp: Reports say Micron has sold out 2026 HBM4 capacity and is ramping HBM4 early, reinforcing immediate pricing power and AI memory scarcity that support higher revenue and margins. Micron Technology (MU) Is Up 10.3% After 2026 HBM4 Capacity Sells Out On AI Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional conviction: Activist/hedge‑fund moves show buy interest — David Tepper’s Appaloosa reportedly increased its MU stake ~250%, signaling confidence from a major investor and supporting momentum. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / higher targets: Needham and other firms have raised price targets and kept Buy ratings (Needham to $450), which supports further upside expectations among discretionary buyers. Needham raises Micron price target to $450 (coverage roundup)
- Neutral Sentiment: Massive capex plan — long-term upside but execution risk: Coverage highlights Micron’s multiyear, large-scale manufacturing spend (reported ~$200B buildout) to close AI memory shortage; this is bullish for long‑term revenue but increases near‑term execution and capital allocation scrutiny. Micron Is Spending $200 Billion to Break the AI Memory Bottleneck
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/ momentum bulls remain: Analysis from MarketBeat and others point to support near current levels and institutional accumulation, suggesting dips may attract buyers — but these are conditional on continued execution and guidance. Micron’s Run Isn’t Over—3 Signals Point to More Upside
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback/profit‑taking: Several market updates note MU is down today as investors trim gains after a large run, creating near‑term selling pressure despite positive fundamental updates. Micron (MU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility warnings: Commentaries (Forbes, Blockonomi and others) caution that MU’s rapid multi‑hundred percent run raises the risk of sharp corrections and that the stock remains vulnerable if guidance or ramp timelines disappoint. Why The Micron Stock Meltdown Is Overdue
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Micron Technology
In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Micron Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $399.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $449.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
