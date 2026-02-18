Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.34 and traded as high as $34.68. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 123,702 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PGC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $606.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.67 million for the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Maureen Hemhauser sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $187,630.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 431.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 68.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

Further Reading

