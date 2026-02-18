PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$8.99. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 104,106 shares traded.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut PHX Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PHX

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 0.3%

Insider Activity

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.19.

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.32 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,277,252. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,026. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.