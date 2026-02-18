Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.32 and traded as high as $53.07. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 20,098 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Plumas Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $366.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.39 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 44,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 408.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 623.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Quincy, California, and the parent of Plumas Bank. The company focuses on community banking, delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the unique needs of customers in Northern California’s rural and semi-rural markets.

Plumas Bank’s product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, alongside a variety of consumer lending options such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

