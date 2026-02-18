PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.6% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 57,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $161.00 and a 1-year high of $234.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

