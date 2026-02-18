Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,982 The York Water Company $YORW

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 8.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in York Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in York Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 700.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on YORW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

York Water Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ YORW opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

York Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

York Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company’s principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company’s service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

Featured Stories

