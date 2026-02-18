Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,957 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 44.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,728. This represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 over the last three months. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.84. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

