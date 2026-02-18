Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $6.90. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 415,287 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $340.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $29,482.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 155,907 shares in the company, valued at $916,733.16. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,012 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $105,910.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,145,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,018,191.88. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,937 shares of company stock worth $257,513. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. CWM LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for oncology patients. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company focuses on advancing molecularly defined cancer treatments that address significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s lead product is neratinib, marketed under the brand name Nerlynx in the United States. Neratinib is an irreversible small‐molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target the HER2 receptor, and it received FDA approval in 2017 for extended adjuvant treatment of early‐stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

