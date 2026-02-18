Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.8% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Melius Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.