Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.67 and traded as high as C$35.16. Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF shares last traded at C$35.04, with a volume of 1,078 shares.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.67.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Company Profile
The fund seeks to provide shareholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of Canadian Banks (defined below) (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and Canadian Insurance Companies (defined below) (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis) and (ii) monthly distributions.To achieve its investment objectives, the fund will invest primarily in equity securities of Canadian Banks (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and to a lesser extent Canadian Insurance Companies (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis).
