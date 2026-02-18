Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,911.63 and traded as high as GBX 2,225. Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,220, with a volume of 1,988,958 shares traded.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,054 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.