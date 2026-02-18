Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,121,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $793.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $766.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

