Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.85 and traded as high as GBX 451. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 451, with a volume of 375,238,156 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 284 to GBX 300 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 411.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The firm has a market cap of £11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

