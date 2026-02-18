Reviewing LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and LM Funding America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $510.67 million 10.46 $46.51 million $0.15 114.87 LM Funding America $11.00 million 0.41 -$7.32 million ($2.30) -0.16

Volatility & Risk

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Core Scientific has a beta of 6.86, indicating that its share price is 586% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -83.44% -30.25% -23.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 2 4 13 1 2.65 LM Funding America 1 0 1 0 2.00

Core Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $24.21, indicating a potential upside of 40.49%. LM Funding America has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,258.70%. Given LM Funding America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core Scientific beats LM Funding America on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

