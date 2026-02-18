Short Interest in GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL) Grows By 27.6%

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 42,976 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 33,687 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ GCL opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GCL Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCL Global by 54.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GCL Global during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCL Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GCL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GCL Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GCL Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

GCL Global Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: GCL) is a U.S.-based provider of residential and commercial restoration, remodeling and reconstruction services. The company specializes in water damage remediation, mold mitigation, fire and smoke damage restoration, storm and disaster recovery, and general contracting work. Through a combination of proprietary processes, licensed technicians and third-party partnerships, GCL Global delivers end-to-end project management from initial assessment through final rebuild.

In addition to its core restoration business, GCL Global offers home improvement and renovation services, including flooring, painting, cabinetry and other remodeling projects.

