Short Interest in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Increases By 27.6%

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,007 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 44,681 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MMIN opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMIN. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

