Short Interest in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Increases By 27.6%

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,007 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 44,681 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short.
NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of MMIN opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.
NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF
The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.
See Also
