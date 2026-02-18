Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,428.35 and traded as high as GBX 2,646. Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 2,636, with a volume of 43,348,164 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 2,820 to GBX 2,950 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,870 target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 2,950 to GBX 3,040 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 3,500 to GBX 4,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,182.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,483.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,428.35. The company has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Smiths Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,496 per share, for a total transaction of £1,697.28. Also, insider Richard Howes bought 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,496 per share, with a total value of £1,747.20. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection business provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband.

Featured Articles

