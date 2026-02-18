Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.3636.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Spire has a 12 month low of $69.94 and a 12 month high of $92.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Spire by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Spire by 4.6% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

