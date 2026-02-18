Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group Price Performance
STVN stock opened at €15.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.91 and a 1 year high of €28.00.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.
In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.
Read More
