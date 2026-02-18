Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

STVN stock opened at €15.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.91 and a 1 year high of €28.00.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

