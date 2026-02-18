Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 27,332 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,024.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.46. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.