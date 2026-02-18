Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 11,249 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 960.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Activist stake and market reaction: Reports that Jana Partners has taken a position in Fiserv and is advocating change drove buying interest, with outlets saying the fund has been in contact with the company — a classic activist catalyst that can speed value‑creating moves. WSJ: Activist Jana Builds Stake in Payments Business Fiserv

Activist stake and market reaction: Reports that Jana Partners has taken a position in Fiserv and is advocating change drove buying interest, with outlets saying the fund has been in contact with the company — a classic activist catalyst that can speed value‑creating moves. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary: Multiple outlets note that an activist sees Fiserv as undervalued and a turnaround candidate after prior weakness, which has helped lift the stock as investors price in potential strategic or capital‑return actions. Fool: Why Shares of Fiserv Are Rising Today

Market commentary: Multiple outlets note that an activist sees Fiserv as undervalued and a turnaround candidate after prior weakness, which has helped lift the stock as investors price in potential strategic or capital‑return actions. Neutral Sentiment: Campaign highlights company issues: Coverage notes Jana is focusing investor attention on Fiserv’s growth priorities and debt profile — this raises pressure on management to lay out clearer growth, margin and balance‑sheet plans. That scrutiny can be constructive but also underscores real execution risks. Yahoo: Jana Campaign Puts Undervalued Fiserv’s Growth Priorities And Debt In Focus

Campaign highlights company issues: Coverage notes Jana is focusing investor attention on Fiserv’s growth priorities and debt profile — this raises pressure on management to lay out clearer growth, margin and balance‑sheet plans. That scrutiny can be constructive but also underscores real execution risks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings follow‑up: Analysts’ top questions from the Q4 call center on growth drivers, integration progress and capital allocation — reminders that fundamentals and execution will determine whether activist pressure leads to sustainable upside. Yahoo: The Top 5 Analyst Questions From Fiserv’s Q4 Earnings Call

Analyst/earnings follow‑up: Analysts’ top questions from the Q4 call center on growth drivers, integration progress and capital allocation — reminders that fundamentals and execution will determine whether activist pressure leads to sustainable upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data note: Recent short‑interest reporting appears to show anomalous values (likely a data glitch) and isn’t providing a clear signal about positioning. Treat that data cautiously.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

