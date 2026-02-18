Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.39 and traded as high as GBX 116.93. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 113.75, with a volume of 11,744,949 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 132 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Mark Castle bought 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 per share, for a total transaction of £2,312.34. Insiders have bought 3,117 shares of company stock worth $321,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

